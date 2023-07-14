AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down to $15.12

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $14.80. AT&T shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 13,642,974 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.