AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Trimmed by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 91,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 6.5% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,833,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,772,551. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

