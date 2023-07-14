AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

