Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the June 15th total of 501,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asset Entities Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ASST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,054. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

