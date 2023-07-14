Aspiriant LLC Sells 310 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTX opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. The firm has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.