Aspiriant LLC Purchases 571 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after purchasing an additional 236,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after acquiring an additional 364,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $58.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

