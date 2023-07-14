Aspiriant LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 611.5% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 190,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 163,935 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 156,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 62,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

