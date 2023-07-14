Aspiriant LLC Invests $247,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $341.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.