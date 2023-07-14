Aspiriant LLC Buys New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $30.18 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

