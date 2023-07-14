Aspiriant LLC Acquires Shares of 3,620 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

