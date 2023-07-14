ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $643.12

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 643.12 ($8.27) and traded as low as GBX 336 ($4.32). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 366.70 ($4.72), with a volume of 1,406,101 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.87) to GBX 940 ($12.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($10.03) to GBX 600 ($7.72) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Liberum Capital raised ASOS to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.43) to GBX 470 ($6.05) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 788.64 ($10.15).

ASOS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 641.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.93, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.09.

Insider Transactions at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.16), for a total value of £1,004,059.89 ($1,291,727.63). In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($53,775.89). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.16), for a total value of £1,004,059.89 ($1,291,727.63). 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

