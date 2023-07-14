Arogo Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:AOGO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 2.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 84.9% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 115,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

