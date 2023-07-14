Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.09

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.09 and traded as low as $18.09. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 3,834 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.