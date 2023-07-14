Arizona State Retirement System Sells 545 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

