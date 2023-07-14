Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.