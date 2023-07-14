Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

