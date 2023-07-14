Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.28 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $93.31 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

