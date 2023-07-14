Arizona State Retirement System Buys 203 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $216.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.02. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

