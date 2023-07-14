Ardor 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.01 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $73.34 million and $3.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00032076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

