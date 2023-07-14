Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on APTV. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.25.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

