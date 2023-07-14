AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

NYSE ATR opened at $117.01 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

