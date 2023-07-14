AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Short Interest Down 92.5% in June

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPHW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,952. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.