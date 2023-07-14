Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,270 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($17.37) to GBX 1,270 ($16.34) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($17.24) to GBX 1,490 ($19.17) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.21) to GBX 1,250 ($16.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.44) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,458.75 ($18.77).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,547 ($19.90) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($12.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,447.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,554.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

