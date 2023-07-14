Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,394,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after purchasing an additional 714,854 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VEU traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,881. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

