Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.93. 953,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.