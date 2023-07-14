Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. 1,715,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

