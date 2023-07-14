Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 217.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,543. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

