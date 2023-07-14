Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.28 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,890,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.0 %

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.87. 316,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $112.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

