Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 176,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,023,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,275,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.