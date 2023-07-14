Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $255.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 13.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $255,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $170,306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.92. The stock has a market cap of $309.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $224.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

