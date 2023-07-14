Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 921 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $210.26. 468,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,918. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

