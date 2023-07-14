Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 313,750 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,750 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 2.66% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $69,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 84,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

