Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,113 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $230.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $232.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.