Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 33,835 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.12. 762,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

