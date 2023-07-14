ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Trading 4.6% Higher

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58. 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.26.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

