AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS.
AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
