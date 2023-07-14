AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

About AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

