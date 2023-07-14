AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS.
Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $24.74.
Several brokerages recently commented on ANGO. Raymond James lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
