Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.16 and traded as low as C$4.00. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 16,418 shares trading hands.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.36 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.61.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

