Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 138,566 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.

