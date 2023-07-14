Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 138,566 shares.
Andrea Electronics Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andrea Electronics
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.