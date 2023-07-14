Analyzing Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Free Report) and Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Haidilao International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.66% 32.00% 8.63% Haidilao International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Haidilao International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $505.86 million 1.36 $38.62 million $1.20 17.91 Haidilao International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Haidilao International.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Haidilao International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Haidilao International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Haidilao International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Haidilao International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine. In addition, the company is involved in logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses. It owns and operates restaurants in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

