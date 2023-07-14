Analysts’ Upgrades for July 13th (ADC, AE, ANGO, APH, ATRO, AXTI, CCL, CENX, CTBI, CW)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 13th:
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)
was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com
from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 13th:
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)
was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com
from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.