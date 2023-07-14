Analysts’ Upgrades for July 13th (ADC, AE, ANGO, APH, ATRO, AXTI, CCL, CENX, CTBI, CW)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 13th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

