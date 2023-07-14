Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Featured Articles

