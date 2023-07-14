Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.03

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.03 and traded as low as $17.96. Ames National shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 17,943 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ames National Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $165.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ames National by 376,780.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ames National by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ames National by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ames National by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

