American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Stephens dropped their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AXP traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.21. The company had a trading volume of 266,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,911. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.56. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.