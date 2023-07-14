American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.57.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.