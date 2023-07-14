Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

