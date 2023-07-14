Aman Narang Sells 105,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,735,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,514,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,444,102.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,417. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

