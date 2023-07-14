Alset Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 89,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 54,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $257,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 31,208.8% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

