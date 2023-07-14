ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading 1.6% Higher

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 1,913 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

Get ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.