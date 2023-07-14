Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 258,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova
In other news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $128,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 10,580 shares of company stock worth $20,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova
Alpha Teknova Price Performance
TKNO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Alpha Teknova has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.74.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alpha Teknova
Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
See Also
